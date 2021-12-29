Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

