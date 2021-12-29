Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

