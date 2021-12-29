Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $3.51 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

LILAK opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

