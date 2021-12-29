Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 749,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,922,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

