NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

