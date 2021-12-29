Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 64,644 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 134.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

