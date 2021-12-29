Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

