Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

NYSE HON traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,804. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

