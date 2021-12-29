Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.37. 11,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,418. The stock has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.48. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

