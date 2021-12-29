Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,415. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.