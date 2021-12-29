Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NVZMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

