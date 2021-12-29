Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

