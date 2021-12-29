nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Joseph A. Ruzynski Sells 4,765 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NVT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 376,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,873. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,445 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

