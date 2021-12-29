NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.84.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $231.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

