Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,063 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 77.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 330,662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after buying an additional 217,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

