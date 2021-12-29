Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.54.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $75,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $87,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

