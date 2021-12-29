Offshift (XFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 63.4% higher against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00010707 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $22.86 million and $1.52 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,905.27 or 1.00410717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.60 or 0.01193886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

