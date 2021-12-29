ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.73. Approximately 11,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,688,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.59.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $309,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

