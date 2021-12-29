ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.27

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.27 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 4215004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Truist Securities raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

