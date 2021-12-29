ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $1,225,700.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64.

On Thursday, October 21st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00.

ONTF opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ON24 by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ON24 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

