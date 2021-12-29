OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 34,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,331,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $908.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.