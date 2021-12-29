ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Increased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 2.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

