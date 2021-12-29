OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $60.73 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 433.79 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $1,160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,531 shares of company stock worth $11,127,048 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 89.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

