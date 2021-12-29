OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 132.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

