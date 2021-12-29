Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.66. 5,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 752,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORMP. Aegis increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,709,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.