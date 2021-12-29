Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,803. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 33.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orange by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

