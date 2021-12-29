OREO Market Capitalization Tops $45.54 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, OREO has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $45.54 and $1,094.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OREO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 26,060,417.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About OREO

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

Buying and Selling OREO

