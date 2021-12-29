ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 242,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The firm has a market cap of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

