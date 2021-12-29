Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

OBNK stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

