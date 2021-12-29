Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $31.52

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $30.62. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 615 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Burzik purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

