Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $31.52

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $30.62. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 615 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66.
In other news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Burzik purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.