OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $74.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 3,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.77.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

