Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Overstock.com by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.