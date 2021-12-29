Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $341.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

