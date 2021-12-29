PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.92.

MPGPF stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

