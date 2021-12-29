Pallapay Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $516,864.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.22 or 0.07878656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,690.44 or 1.00057129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051435 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 489,840,686 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

