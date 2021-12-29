Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.30

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 9438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of C$64.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.77.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

