Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

