Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 103,029 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYX opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $137.20.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.