Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.98. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 17,417 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

