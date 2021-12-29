Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.4% over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -8.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $296,456. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

