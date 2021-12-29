Pegasystems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.31) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -38.7%.

PEGA opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pegasystems stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

