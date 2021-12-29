PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Shares of PFX opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PhenixFIN will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

