Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

