Phore Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $7,629.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003676 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00407660 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,771,909 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

