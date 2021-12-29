Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.99

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.99 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 63.89 ($0.86). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 6,306 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £232.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

