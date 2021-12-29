Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

PDM stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 592,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 533,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 273,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

