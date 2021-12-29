PIN Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.50 or 0.07844349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99741093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051496 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.