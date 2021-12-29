Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $20.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $183.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.