PirateCash Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $482,055.69 and $574.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

