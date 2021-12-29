PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $8,460.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.34 or 0.00923631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00259526 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00023112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002872 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

